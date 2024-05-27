The "Water Filtration: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for water filtration is expected to grow from $10.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Report Scope
In its analysis of the global market for water filtration, the report segments the market by filter type (depth filters and surface filters), technology (membrane-based and non-membrane-based) and application (water purification and desalination systems).
The report also segments the market into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.
The Report Includes
- 48 data tables and 33 additional tables
- Analysis of the global markets for water filtration technology
- Discussion of global market trends, using market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by filter type, technology, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, regulations, and other trends, including macroeconomic factors
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of patent activity
- A discussion of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading market players, including 3M, Donaldson Co. Inc., Kovalus Separation Solutions, Veolia, and Toray Industries Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2024 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Water Scarcity
- Water Quality Issues
- Advancements in Water Filtration Technology
- Market Opportunities
- Environment Impact of Bottled Water
- Specialized Water Filtration Solutions for Industries
- Restraints and Challenges
- Cost Constraints
- Complexity in Treating Contaminants
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technologies
- Smart Filtration Systems
- Bio-Inspired Filtration
- Multistage Ceramic Water Filters
- Ultrapermeable Membrane Systems
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Filter Type
- Depth Filters
- Surface Filters
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Membrane-Based
- Non-Membrane-Based
- Market Analysis by Application
- Water Purification Systems
- Desalination Systems
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Water Filtration Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Water Filtration Industry
- ESG Metrics
- ESG Practices in the Water Filtration Industry
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Alfa Laval
- Donaldson
- Dupont
- Ecolab
- Kovalus Separation Solutions
- Mann+Hummel
- Toray Industries
- Veolia
- Xylem
