Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLC7 | ISIN: US26614N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 6D81
Tradegate
27.05.24
15:46 Uhr
75,26 Euro
+0,50
+0,67 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,7175,1515:59
74,7175,1515:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3M
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY91,41-0,51 %
ALFA LAVAL AB42,070-0,85 %
DONALDSON COMPANY INC68,500,00 %
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC75,26+0,67 %
ECOLAB INC218,00+0,93 %
TORAY INDUSTRIES INC4,537-0,44 %
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA31,100+1,40 %
XYLEM INC133,30+0,23 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.