Montag, 27.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2024 | 15:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Kesko, Telia Company and TietoEVRY (182/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross
return forwards in Kesko Oyj ser. B (KES1V3), Telia Company AB (TLS1V3),
denominated in EUR, and TietoEVRY Oyj (TIE1V3), denominated in EUR, after 19.30
(CET), June 4, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              KESBV3                 KESKOB

              TLS1V3                  TELIAH

              TIE1V3                  TIETO



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on June 4, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225141
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
