NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of ticker code for Kesko, Telia Company and TietoEVRY (182/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross return forwards in Kesko Oyj ser. B (KES1V3), Telia Company AB (TLS1V3), denominated in EUR, and TietoEVRY Oyj (TIE1V3), denominated in EUR, after 19.30 (CET), June 4, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol KESBV3 KESKOB TLS1V3 TELIAH TIE1V3 TIETO The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on June 4, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1225141