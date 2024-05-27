MacPaw Partners with Tennis Star Gaël Monfils to Boost Global Access to User-Friendly Software

This collaboration will help MacPaw bring its innovative products to more users across Europe and beyond

KYIV, Ukraine, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to amplify its global reach and deepen its impact, MacPaw , the software company creating products that secure and simplify digital lives, is proud to announce its partnership with international tennis star Gaël Monfils. This collaboration marks a significant step in MacPaw's mission to expand its global presence and bring user-friendly solutions to more people across Europe and the USA.

Many recognize Gaël Monfils for his unconventional playing style and unique flair on the court. However, as an avid content creator himself, he is equally committed to engaging his fans off the court through dynamic digital media, often with his iPhone. Gaël's tech-savvy, on-the-move lifestyle is complemented by MacPaw's innovative software solutions, which enhance his ability to share high-quality content while effortlessly managing and optimizing his devices.

"Teaming up with MacPaw isn't just about endorsing products; it's about helping more people smoothly integrate technology into their lives. That's what excites me most," said Gaël. "Being always on the go, the ability to reduce digital clutter and manage files effectively without needing to worry about it makes MacPaw essential for me. It's a timesaver, really helpful in my everyday life."

"We are happy to welcome Gaël to our MacPaw family. His versatility on the tennis court and approachable personality reflects our core values of creating experience, making impact, and staying human," said Oleksandr Kosovan, Founder and CEO of MacPaw. "At MacPaw, we see technology as a universal language, much like sports, both enhancing lives and inspiring communities. With Gaël's support, we can bring our technology to even more hands around the world, helping everyone to achieve more every day."

Gaël has captivated the world with his top-tier athleticism, achieving a career-high ATP ranking of world No.6 in singles, reaching multiple Grand Slam semifinals, and securing several ATP tour titles throughout his career. Like Gaël, who thrives under pressure and consistently seeks new challenges, MacPaw excels with an innovative approach to software development that emphasizes agility and centers on the user experience. Their shared dedication to excellence positions this partnership as a dynamic force for redefining possibilities.

"Working with a passionate team like MacPaw that is determined to create a great experience for its users just makes sense. This partnership is about breaking boundaries, whether they be on the tennis court or in our digital world," continues Gaël.

MacPaw remains at the forefront of global software innovation, consistently expanding its reach and impact. With the announcement of its invite-only beta version of Setapp Mobile in the EU, MacPaw addresses the diverse needs of iOS users seeking alternative marketplaces. Additionally, MacPaw opened a new office in Boston , a significant milestone in the company's strategy to foster closer ties with its US user base.

MacPaw remains committed to its Ukrainian roots. To help provide relief to Ukrainian civilians, please visit the MacPaw Foundation here .

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS that simplifies the lives of Mac users. Renowned for innovative and precision-engineered products, including CleanMyMac X, Setapp, and ClearVPN, as well as housing the Moonlock cybersecurity division, MacPaw is committed to elevating and securing the user experience within the Mac ecosystem. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with an office in Boston, MacPaw products have more than 30 million users worldwide, with one in every five Mac users having at least one app downloaded.

About Gaël Monfils

Monfils is a top-ranked tennis pro. He owns 12 ATP Tour titles, including ATP 500s at 2016 Washington, 2019 Rotterdam and 2020 Rotterdam. Monfils reached at least 1 final in 18 straight seasons (2005-22), including ATP Masters 1000s at 2009 Paris, 2010 Paris and 2016 Monte Carlo. Since 2004, he has earned 500+ career victories, highlighted by biggest wins over No. 1 Nadal at 2009 Doha and No. 1 Medvedev at 2022 Indian Wells, as well as career-long win streaks of 12 matches and 25 sets in 2020.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422587/MacPaw.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422586/Gael_Monfils_X_MacPaw.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-partners-with-tennis-star-gael-monfils-to-boost-global-access-to-user-friendly-software-302156121.html