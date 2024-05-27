Anzeige
Montag, 27.05.2024
Silber-Tsunami voraus: Silver Storm als ultimative Investment-Chance!
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404
Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces a change in its Senior Leadership team

DJ Aperam announces a change in its Senior Leadership team 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces a change in its Senior Leadership team 
27-May-2024 / 16:58 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam announces a change in its Senior Leadership team 
 
Luxembourg, May 27, 2024 (17:00 CET) - Aperam, a leading stainless steel company, announced today a change in its 
senior leadership. Bernard Hallemans, Aperam CTSO and CEO of Aperam Recycling, has decided to take a one year 
sabbatical leave from his position effective August 1st 2024. 
Under Bernard's leadership, Aperam has taken important steps on its Sustainability roadmap and has started to realize 
the tremendous potential of the Recycling & Renewables segment. 
In light of this departure, Aperam is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan Hofmann, currently COO Aperam Services 
and Solutions. Jan Hofmann will lead our Sustainability organization and take over the role as CEO Aperam Recycling 
bringing to the position his extensive industry experience and a sharp strategic focus. We warmly welcome him to the 
Aperam Leadership Team and wish him the best of success. 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since 
January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru, aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Corporate Communications / Raquel Faria +352 661 128 989; raquel.faria@aperam.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1912015 27-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1912015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2024 10:58 ET (14:58 GMT)

