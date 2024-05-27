Reliance Industries has signed a technology licensing agreement to gain access to Nel Hydrogen's platform for alkaline electrolyzer production. From pv magazine India Reliance Industries has signed a technology licensing agreement for Nel Hydrogen's alkaline electrolyzers. The agreement provides Reliance Industries with an exclusive license for Nel's alkaline electrolyzers in India. It also allows Reliance Industries to manufacture Nel's alkaline electrolyzers for captive purposes throughout the world. "In addition to supporting Reliance in achieving their global aspirations, Nel will through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...