Coherent Market Insights: Personalized Medicine Market Size to Worth USD 152.40 Bn By 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personalized medicine market is estimated to be valued at USD 81.33 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 152.40 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 to 2031, according to Coherent Market Insights. The growth of the personalized medicine market is driven by the increasing adoption of genomic testing across various regions. Genomic medicine is evolving rapidly, and it enables early detection, accurate diagnosis, and targeted prevention and treatment of diseases.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine and growing demand for personalized healthcare are the major factors driving the growth of the personalized medicine market. Personalized medicine considers individual lifestyle, environmental, and genetic differences and helps healthcare providers customize medical treatment accordingly. It is more effective in diagnosing, preventing, and treating diseases in individuals compared to traditional medicine, which follows a "one-size-fits-all" approach. Additionally, technological advancements in genomics and development of next-generation sequencing techniques are further fueling the adoption of personalized medicine.

Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6807

Market Trends:

Pharmacogenomics is the study of how genes affect an individual's response to drugs, which plays a vital role in the development of personalized medicine. Researchers are increasingly focusing on pharmacogenomics to develop personalized drug therapies based on an individual's genetic makeup. This helps physicians prescribe effective medicines while avoiding adverse drug reactions.

Pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with IT solution providers to incorporate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analysis, and cloud computing into drug discovery and development processes. This helps pharmaceutical companies develop personalized treatment protocols more efficiently based on an individual's molecular and genetic profile.

Personalized Medicine Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $81.33 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $152.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, By Indication, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing demand for personalized treatment options • Evolving diagnostic and therapeutic technologies Restraints & Challenges • Obtaining patient specific molecular data is tedious and expensive • Lack of reimbursement policies

The rising focus on developing customized treatment protocols for patients based on their genetic makeup and other biomarkers is one of the major opportunities in the personalized medicine market. personalized treatment protocols helps clinicians determine which treatment options would work best for a specific patient and helps avoid trial-and-error methods. It also enables developing highly targeted drugs with improved efficacy and lesser side-effects. Various biopharma companies and governments are investing heavily in research related to biomarkers, genomics, and companion diagnostics to facilitate personalized healthcare approaches.

Growing investments by pharma majors and diagnostic players in the development and commercialization of companion diagnostics is another key opportunity in this market. Companion diagnostics help identify the right patients who are most likely to benefit from a particular therapy based on their genetic profile. It facilitates better clinical outcome and cost savings for payers by avoiding therapies for non-responsive patient populations. Various regulatory approvals and reimbursement policies are also favoring the adoption of companion diagnostics. Growing drug development in oncology and other therapeutic areas is further driving the demand for tailored companion diagnostics.

Customize this study as per your requirement: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6807

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Roche, announced that it has expended its collaboration with Janseen Biotech Inc., to develop companion diagnostic for targeted medicines, thereby enhancing its research and innovation efforts.

In December 2021, Biogen Inc, announced a collaboration focused on numerous therapeutic areas in neuroscience, expanding on the company's existing relationship.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global personalized medicine market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising focus on targeted therapies and precision medicine approaches.

By Application, the therapeutics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for around 60% of the market share by 2031, owing to the rising number of targeted drugs launches and robust pipeline of personalized medicines in clinical trials.

On the basis of indication, the oncology segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of targeted cancer therapies and companion diagnostics for tumor profiling.

By End User, the hospital & clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share, due to rising number of precision medicines available for inpatient administration and personalized care services.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global personalized medicine market, owing to the favorable reimbursement policies, rising healthcare investments, and growing focus on targeted treatment approaches in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the personalized medicine market include Precision Biologics, Danaher Corpoeration, Abbott, illuumina, Inc., Exact Science Corporation, ASURAGEN, Inc, Exagen Inc., Genentech, Inc., Berg Health, Omada Health, and Natera. These players are focusing on partnerships, mergers, and new product approvals to strengthen their market presence.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6807

Detailed Segmentation-

By Application:

Therapeutics

Nutrition & Wellness

Diagnostics

Others

By Indication:

Oncology

Immunology

Neurology

Cardiology

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By End User:

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- U.S. - Canada Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- Brazil - Mexico - Rest of Latin America Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- Spain

- France

- Italy

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Germany - U.K. - Spain - France - Italy - Russia - Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- China - India - Japan - Australia - South Korea - Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- GCC Countries

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Insights:

Platelet Rich Plasma Market : The global platelet rich plasma market is estimated to be valued at USD 550.5 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,255.8 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 to 2031.

: The global platelet rich plasma market is estimated to be valued at USD 550.5 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,255.8 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 to 2031. Clinical Microbiology Market: Global clinical microbiology market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.98 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2031 .

Global clinical microbiology market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.98 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2031 Microbiome Sequencing Service Market : Global microbiome sequencing service market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.97 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.13 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2024 to 2031.

: Global microbiome sequencing service market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.97 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.13 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2024 to 2031. Closed System Transfer Device Market: The closed system transfer device market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.40 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.07 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/personalized-medicine-market-size-to-worth-usd-152-40-bn-by-2031--302156135.html