WKN: 861658 | ISIN: JP3260800002 | Ticker-Symbol: KKI
Frankfurt
27.05.24
08:04 Uhr
19,700 Euro
+0,600
+3,14 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
ACCESSWIRE
27.05.2024 | 18:14
74 Leser
Kintetsu World Express: KWE to Open Its Third Warehouse in Pyeongtaek, Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / Kintetsu World Express (Korea), Inc. (KWE Korea), a Korea subsidiary of Kintetsu World Express, Inc., will construct and begin operating a new warehouse in Pyeongtaek, Korea in 2024.



Currently, the public and private sectors in Korea are actively investing in the semiconductor industry, and Pyeongtaek is at the center of this activity. As a hub for cutting-edge semiconductor production, it is expected to attract manufacturing companies and drive demand for logistics services.

KWE Korea launched Terminal 1 in April 2021 and Terminal 2 in April 2022 in the Poseung National Industrial Complex at Pyeongtaek Port to provide high-quality logistics services for semiconductor-related industries and others.

The new terminal features temperature-controlled, refrigerated, and frozen rooms, enabling it to accommodate a diverse range of cargo, including semiconductor manufacturing equipment, other large items, and components. As the only Japanese logistics company with a dedicated warehouse in this region, KWE Korea aims to leverage this strategic advantage to solidify its market presence and better serve its customers when the new terminal becomes operational.

The KWE Group recognizes the semiconductor-related industry as a strategic growth sector and is committed to providing logistics solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers.

Name

Pyeongtaek Logistics Center

Terminal 3

LocationKWEKOREA 181-76, Pyeongtaekhangman-gil, Poseung-eup, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
Area

14,249.04m2

(Office 1,052.34m2 Warehouse 11,142.12m2)

Scheduled OpeningOctober 2024

Contact Information

Mike Trejo
(310) 627-3129

SOURCE: Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
