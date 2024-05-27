Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC PINK: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") has noted the disclosure made by PXP Energy Corporation with respect to a share for share exchange with Tidemark Holdings Limited for shares of Forum Energy Limited ("Forum").

Shareholders are encouraged to review the disclosure which can be found at the following link:

https://www.pxpenergy.com.ph/company-disclosure/other-disclosure/may-21-2024/

The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, of the transaction on the carrying value of FEC's investment in Forum.

Daniel Carlos

Director and Chief Executive Officer

