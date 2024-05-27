Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Argyle Resources Corp. The Calgary-based company's common shares began trading on the CSE today under the symbol ARGL.

Argyle is a junior exploration company primarily focused on the Frenchvale graphite property on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. The company has an option agreement to acquire up to 100% of the property by funding or incurring expenditures for a series of work programs. There has been significant historic drilling, mapping and sampling work conducted at the Frenchvale site.

"Graphite has been identified as a critical mineral in Canada, and one that is key to the global energy transition," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Identifying major new graphite deposits can help Canada become a leader in the lower-carbon economy of the future. We hope Argyle is successful at Frenchvale and are pleased its leadership team chose to list on the CSE."

"We are thrilled to list Argyle on the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Jeffrey Stevens, CEO. "The CSE provides Argyle, and our shareholders, with increased access to capital and liquidity, positioning the company for growth, both operationally and in market cap. We have a best-in class team supporting management to ensure that we capitalize on our asset package, while continuing to identify additional exploration opportunities focused on critical minerals. "

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210701

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)