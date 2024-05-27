Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2024) - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") for proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Convertible Debentures will mature on the date that is 48 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and bear interest at 8% per annum, payable quarterly with the first payment being for the period from closing to September 30, 2024. At the option of the holder, the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures is convertible into common shares of the Company, at any time from the date of issuance until the Maturity Date at a price equal to $0.38 per common share. The Company may elect to redeem the Convertible Debentures at 102% of the nominal value at any time after the date that is 36 months from issuance and prior to the Maturity Date. Subscribers must purchase a minimum of $25,000 in Debentures to participate in the Private Placement.

The Private Placement will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus exemptions. The shares issued on conversion of the Convertible Debentures will be subject to a hold period in compliance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital requirements. Certain insiders may participate in the Private Placement, up to a total of $450,000.

