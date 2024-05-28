Newracom Showcases Wi-Fi HaLow Ecosystem at Wireless Japan

From Smart Devices to Chipsets, Explore the Full Range of Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions at Wireless Japan With Newracom and Partners

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / Since the certification of the first IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi HaLow System-On-A-Chip, Newracom has been working towards developing an ecosystem of solutions to enable Wi-Fi HaLow technology. At Wireless Japan, Newracom will showcase the results of its efforts with its partners, offering a complete suite of Wi-Fi HaLow-based IoT solutions. This collection of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled devices, modules, and SoCs will be on display at Wireless Japan in the 802.11ah Promotion Council's (AHPC) booth (W-64) from May 29 to May 31, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan.

"Shaking up the connectivity landscape with Wi-Fi HaLow has been driving innovation in IoT solutions," stated Frank Lin, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Newracom. "By offering a combination of long range, low power, and higher throughput, we have redefined what is possible for IoT devices. Our partners have been a testament to this transformation."

"Newracom has been actively participating in the regularization of HaLow in Japan since the founding of AHPC," said Tadao Kobayashi, Chairman of AHPC. "Newracom has significantly contributed to AHPC activities by providing technical support for experimental stations essential for regularization, modifying chip specifications to comply with Japan's 802.11ah regulations, and supplying overseas information. Without Newracom's contribution, the current Japanese HaLow business would not have started. AHPC is looking forward to Newracom expanding the HaLow business in Japan in the future."

"At Brickcom, we are thrilled to collaborate with Newracom and integrate their groundbreaking 11ah SoC solution into our upcoming product line. This partnership underlines our commitment to delivering top-tier technology and exceeding customer expectations," remarked Ebony Huang, CEO of Brickcom.

"Sunmi is very excited to work with our strategic partner Newracom to integrate this breakthrough 11ah-based technology into commercial information equipment. This is fully in line with Sunmi's vision of advancing BIoT and provides robust support for it," commented Eric Zhou, Vice President of IoT Products R&D Center at Sunmi.

"In our constant pursuit to support IoT devices, we have worked with Newracom to bring Wi-Fi HaLow to Sony's Spresense platform," said Yoshinori Oota, Spresense Project Manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, System Solutions Business Division. "Newracom has been a key community member and collaborator in helping develop the full potential of Wi-Fi HaLow."

To discover the full range of Wi-Fi HaLow-based smart solutions with Newracom, please visit the Newracom booth at W-64 at Wireless Japan, May 29-31, 2024, or reach out to sales@newracom.com to schedule a meeting.

About Newracom, Inc.

Newracom, Inc., located in Irvine, California, U.S., has rapidly become a leading developer and supplier of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specialize in providing a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With our extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers with a "one-stop shop," offering a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications, including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at https://www.newracom.com.

Contact Information:

Frank Lin

Vice President of Marketing & Sales

frank.lin@newracom.com

+1-408-649-1612

SOURCE: Newracom

View the original press release on newswire.com.