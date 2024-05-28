Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Will Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 30, 2024. Company will also extend the closing date of previously announced Private Placement

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), will post its Q1-2024 financial results after market close on Thursday May 30, 2024.

At 2:00 pm EDT on May 31, 2024 CEO Robert Kaul will host an online Earnings Call to discuss financial results to March 31, 2024 as well as recent events of interest to investors.

"Cloud DX is looking forward to announcing and discussing first quarter 2024 financials and further progress towards our strategic goals in 2024. We will also address the status of recent financing activities, acceleration of sales in 2024 and continued evidence of patient and provider satisfaction" mentioned Mr. Kaul.

What | Cloud DX Q1-2024 Earnings Call

When | Friday, May 31, 2024

Time | 11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST

Registration | Click here

Within twenty-four hours after the webinar, a video of the call will be available on the company's YouTube page.

EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Company is pleased to announce an extension to the closing date of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of up to $2,800,000 through the issuance of up to 23,333,334 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit (see the Company's news release dated April 8, 2024). The Company reserves the right to oversubscribe the Private Placement by up to $500,000, pursuant to which the Company may sell an additional 4,166,667 Units, should there be significant additional demand. The new closing date is expected to be on or before June 28, 2024. The Company has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the closing date of the Private Placement.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder ?thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.18 per share until 36 months following closing.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for general working capital.

Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to approval of the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Insiders may participate in the Private Placement.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Sanrai International.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the terms of the Private Placement, including the timing, size and use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the timely receipt of all necessary approvals for the Private Placement.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company's the ability of the Company to fulfill the terms of and derive the benefits from the contract extension.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

À propos de Cloud DX

Accélérant les soins de santé virtuels, Cloud DX a pour mission d'améliorer les soins de santé pour tous. Notre plateforme de surveillance à distance des patients Connected HealthMC est utilisée par des entreprises de soins de santé et des équipes de soins partout en Amérique du Nord pour gérer virtuellement les maladies chroniques, permettre aux gens de vieillir chez eux et fournir des soins post-chirurgicaux de qualité hospitalière à domicile. Nos partenaires obtiennent de meilleurs résultats pour les soins de santé et les patients, réduisent le besoin d'hospitalisation ou de réadmission, et réduisent les coûts de prestation des soins de santé grâce à une utilisation plus efficace des ressources. Cloud DX est co-lauréate du prix Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, lauréate du prix Edison 2021, finaliste du concours « World Changing Idea » de Fast Company et un des dix plus importants fournisseurs de télésanté au Canada.

Site des relations avec les investisseurs de Cloud DX https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

La Bourse de croissance TSX et son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'assument aucune responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Tous les énoncés prospectifs sont assujettis à des risques et à des incertitudes, tels que ceux décrits dans les rapports périodiques de Medtronic déposés auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission. Les résultats réels peuvent sensiblement différer des résultats anticipés.

