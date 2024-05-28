Sarina Film Productions Premieres Award-Winning Short at Cannes 2024

Sarina Film Productions , the NJ-based company founded by writer/producer Simin Vaswani and producer Harish Vaswani, made a splash at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of their short Love Beyond Dreams.

Love Beyond Dreams, a visually poetic story of a woman's struggles with intimacy, leading her to seek solace in a dream world, had its world premiere screening at Marché du Film to an enthusiastic audience. The film, written and produced by Simin Vaswani, has already racked up an impressive 14 awards on the festival circuit, including Vaswani's win for Best Actress at the Dubai Independent Film Festival and additional honors from the Cannes 7th Art Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, and the Tokyo Indie Shorts fest.

"It was incredible to see our film resonate with an international audience at Cannes," said Simin Vaswani. "As immigrants from India, it means so much to us to use our art to spread a universal message of love and connection." Love Beyond Dreams serves as a proof-of-concept for Vaswani's upcoming feature Timeless Love, a lush romantic drama that follows a woman's journey of creative and personal reawakening.

For Vaswani, a complex PTSD survivor, filmmaking is a means of healing trauma. "Art has played a transformative role in my life, helping me cope with my diagnosis," she said. "I write personal stories about the power of love to heal past wounds. Transforming my experiences into art has been part of choosing life over pain, and I share my story with the hope to inspire others on their healing journeys."

At Cannes, Vaswani took meetings and generated buzz for Timeless Love, which she wrote and will produce alongside Harish Vaswani. The project has already attached award-winning indie director Jeremiah Kipp, known for his bold visual style. The feature screenplay has won accolades, including the Cannes 7th Art Award.

"There is a huge audience hungry for artistically aligned, dance-driven romances like La La Land and Black Swan," said Harish Vaswani. "Timeless Love will deliver that blend of artistic expression, emotional depth, and commercial appeal."

The Vaswanis, who walked the red carpet at Festival de Cannes in support of Love Beyond Dreams, said they left the festival energized and excited for the next stage of bringing Timeless Love to screens.

For more information on Timeless Love and investment opportunities, visit www.sarinafilmproductions.com or contact info@sarinafilmproductions.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Sarina Film Productions

Contact Person: Simin Vaswani

Website: https://sarinafilmproductions.com/

Email: info@sarinafilmproductions.com

City: Montclair

State: New Jersey

Country: United States

SOURCE: Sarina Film Productions

View the original press release on accesswire.com