Honoring Our Heroes: Chapel of the Flowers Memorial Day Giveaway for Military Couples

Chapel of the Flowers Announces Forever Heroes Package Giveaway for Military Couples

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2024 / In honor of Memorial Day, Chapel of the Flowers is proud to announce a special giveaway for one lucky couple who are either active duty, in the reserves or veterans. The winning couple will receive Chapel of the Flowers' exclusive All-Inclusive Forever Heroes Package, which includes a magical wedding ceremony and a romantic dinner for two, courtesy of the venue's generous partners: Creative Bridal, Glam Squad 702, and Villa Azur.

The Forever Heroes Package includes:

Floral Arrangements:

Rose Boutonniere (Quantity: 2)

Eighteen-Rose Hand-Tied Bouquet (Quantity: 1)

Single-Rose Presentation (Quantity: 1)

Photography:

11 x 14 Print (Quantity: 1):

Regal 20-Minute On-Site Posed Photo Shoot (Quantity: 1): A professional 20-minute photo session.

4 x 6 Candid Ceremony Photos (Quantity: 18)

Ceremony Services:

First-Look Service (Quantity: 1): Maintain tradition by not seeing your fiancé until the aisle walk.

Ceremony Consultation (Quantity: 1): A meeting to address all your wedding questions and details.

Traditional Wedding Music (Quantity: 1): Classic wedding songs played during your ceremony.

Personal Wedding Planner (Quantity: 1): Assistance in planning and booking all wedding amenities.

Personal Ceremony Coordinator (Quantity: 1): Ensuring all details fall into place on your wedding day.

Round-Trip Limousine Service (Quantity: 1): Luxurious transportation for up to eight guests.

Unity Ceremony (Quantity: 1): Symbolize your union by lighting a candle

together.

Video Services:

Ceremony Video Download (Quantity: 1): A downloadable video of your ceremony to share with loved ones.

Live Broadcasting (Quantity: 1): Broadcast your wedding live anywhere in the world.

Two Weeks of Internet Viewing (Quantity: 1): Enjoy two weeks of ceremony broadcasting online.

We are honored to thank each and every service member for their heroism. Chapel of the Flowers, along with Creative Bridal, Glam Squad 702, and Villa Azur, is excited to offer this magical ceremony to a deserving couple this Memorial Day.

Partner Contributions:

Creative Bridal: Providing the winning couple with a romantic gown and tux rental.

Glam Squad 702: Ensuring the bride and groom look their best on their special day.

Villa Azur: Hosting the lucky couple for a romantic dinner for two (pre-selected menu).

To enter the giveaway, couples must fill out the form here: https://chapeloftheflowers.com/forever-heroes.

* Only ONE couple will be allowed to win the Forever Heroes Package. Chapel of the Flowers will be narrowing down to the top five couples, and the venue will announce the winner on June 17, 2024. All taxes and minister fees will be included except for any upgrades or additional products added to the wedding package.

Entrants must be able to provide proof of military service. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 12, 2024. Chapel of the Flowers will select and announce the five finalist couples on or before June 17, 2024, so keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram.

Contact Information

Cynthia Sharpe

Director of Storytelling

cindy.sharpe@littlechapel.com

7024357331

SOURCE: Chapel of the Flowers

View the original press release on newswire.com.