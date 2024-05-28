Anzeige
0,0000,00028.03.23
28.05.2024 | 07:10
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera Publishes Annual Report 2023


Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the publication of its Annual Report 2023 with fully audited results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Santhera's Annual Report 2023 provides comprehensive and detailed information on the Company, its strategy, business, financial performance, governance and compensation in 2023, and confirms the preliminary unaudited 2023 annual results which were published on April 25, 2024. The Annual Report 2023 is available for download on the Company's website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Corporate calendar
June 18, 2024 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.comor
Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

  • 2024 05 28_AR2023_e_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1df630ca-39a9-4436-a701-bf361c9f5d09)

