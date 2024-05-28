Information Services Corporation: Ireland-Based ERS Certified as Best Place to Work in Tech

DUBLIN, May 28, 2024for 2024 by Great Place to Work Ireland, which recognises the innovative, flexible, and forward-thinking practices and cultures developed by organisations within Ireland's dynamic tech industry.



"ERS is a great place to work because it offers the opportunity and flexibility of a startup, with the benefits and security of an established business," said Susan Bowman, Head of ERS. "We play a major role in transforming and unlocking the power of data in a digital world. In addition to always delivering for our clients, we also commit to empowering employees, growing together, and fostering community and relationships - both inside and outside the enterprise. This is something I have been committed to fostering since joining ERS in 2022."

As an Ireland-based global leader in the development and implementation of registry and regulatory technology with deep experience connecting legislative and regulatory frameworks with tech, ERS delivers worldwide solutions optimising business for clients across a broad spectrum of registries like intellectual property, securities, charities, pension programs, and more.

ERS's Great Place to Work Certification is a measurement of an organisation's Trust Index score. A confidential Trust Index survey is carried out within organisations, broken down into three overarching themes: Achieving Objectives, Personal Best and Team. With a certification threshold of 65 per cent or higher, ERS's overall achievement of 86 per cent pushed ERS above and beyond The Great Place to Work Certification into the Best Workplaces in Technology category, alongside companies like Cisco, WP Engine Ireland Ltd., Sun Life, Sales Force Ireland, and more.

In arriving at an 86 per cent overall score, ERS scored high in various measures, including Diversity and Inclusion, Work Environment and Process, Empowerment and Accountability, Wellbeing and Teamwork.

Using the global standard Best Workplaces methodology as its basis, this recognition serves as a key differentiator to highlight these organisations as employers of choice in an increasingly competitive talent market.

Learn more about ERS as a Best Workplace in Tech on the Great Places to Work Ireland website, and visit ersl.ie/careersto start your career at a certified Great Place to Work.

About ERS

ERS is a global leader in the advancement and innovation of technology solutions for registry operators, and is a subsidiary of ISC, a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records headquartered in Canada. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

