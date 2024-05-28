TOKYO, May 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced that Roche and Hitachi High-Tech have extended their partnership, committing to at least 10 years of additional collaboration. Bringing together the companies' expertise and track record in diagnostics innovation, engineering and manufacturing, the renewed contract further strengthens the two companies' long-standing partnership.Roche and Hitachi High-Tech have been collaborating to bring innovative new diagnostics to those that need them most since 1978. Today the collaboration has resulted in an unrivalled global reach of over 84,000 installed diagnostic units worldwide.Together Roche and Hitachi High-Tech have brought numerous innovations to the field of in-vitro diagnostics including the pioneering "serum work area" concept that integrates clinical chemistry and immunochemistry into one system.Both Roche and Hitachi High-Tech share the vision to drive innovation in in-vitro diagnostics to solve healthcare challenges of today and in the future.Hitachi High-Tech will continue to contribute to improving people's QoL (Quality of Life) around the world and create "a society without fear of cancer".About RocheFounded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover anddevelop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.In recognising our endeavour to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.For more information, please visit www.roche.com.About Hitachi High-Tech CorporationHitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, radiation therapy systems, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instruments, and analysis equipment. Also, we provide high value-added solutions in industrial fields such as mobility, connected, environment and energy, etc. Through business based on our core Observation, Measurement and Analysis technologies, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues.The company's consolidated revenues for FY2023 were approx. JPY 670.4 billion. For further information, visit www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.