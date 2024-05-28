Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) (Paris:ALSEN)a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces its participation in various investor conferences taking place in June 2024.

Sensorion will participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place on June 5-6, 2024, in New York, USA. On this occasion, the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings on June 6, 2024.

Sensorion will take part in Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, held on June 10-13, 2024, in Miami, USA. The Company will be available for investor meetings on June 12 and 13, 2024.

Sensorion will attend Stifel's European Healthcare Summit Lyon, taking place on June 25-27, 2024, in Lyon, France. Sensorion's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings on June 26, 2024.

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

