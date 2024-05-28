The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.05.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.05.2024Aktien1 IT0005594418 Next Geosolutions Europe S.p.A.2 SE0022088217 Nordrest Holding AB3 AU0000185993 Iris Energy Ltd.4 FR001400PDG8 Europlasma S.A.5 SE0022088282 Raytelligence AB6 US8293927039 SiNtx Technologies Inc.Anleihen1 FR001400Q7G7 Alstom S.A.2 XS2826718087 Saipem Finance International B.V.3 FR001400QCA1 Frankreich, Republik4 US71713UAW27 Pfizer Inc.5 USG95448AA75 WE Soda Investments Holding PLC6 DE000DW6ADL6 DZ BANK AG7 DE000DW6ADK8 DZ BANK AG8 XS2826712551 Koninklijke Philips N.V.9 USU0926HAY63 Blackstone Private Credit Fund10 XS2824215425 Coastal Emerald Ltd.11 XS2831061796 DNB Bank ASA12 US563469VF90 Manitoba, Provinz13 DE000A383B77 Sparkasse Hannover14 XS2831017467 Swedbank AB15 USU91505AW46 Univision Communications Inc.16 XS2831195644 Barclays PLC17 CH1348614178 Zürich, Stadt18 CH1348614194 Zürich, Stadt