Southern Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC)(OTCQX:SOUTF), an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi, announces its first quarter financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") for the three months ended March 31, 2024, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All figures referred to in this news release are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Average production of 18,055 1 Mcfe/d (3,009 boe/d) (96% natural gas) during Q1 2024, an increase of 15% from the same period in 2023

Mcfe/d (3,009 boe/d) (96% natural gas) during Q1 2024, an increase of 15% from the same period in 2023 Petroleum and natural gas sales of $4.8 million in Q1 2024, a decrease of 8% from the same period in 2023, largely due to the decline in natural gas pricing

Generated $2.2 million of adjusted funds flow from operations 2 in Q1 2024 ($0.01 per share basic and diluted)

in Q1 2024 ($0.01 per share basic and diluted) Net loss of $3.1 million in Q1 2024 ($0.02 net loss per share - basic and fully diluted), compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in Q1 2023

Average realized natural gas and oil prices for Q1 2024 of $2.53/Mcf and $74.86/bbl compared to $3.25/Mcf and $75.73/bbl in Q1 2023

Entered into the sixth amendment (the " Sixth Amendment ") to the Company's senior secured term loan (the " Credit Facility "), which among other amendments, included extending the term of the Credit Facility from August 31, 2025 to December 31, 2026 (see " Liquidity and Capital Resources - Credit Facility " in the March 31, 2024 MD&A for full details of the amendment)

") to the Company's senior secured term loan (the " "), which among other amendments, included extending the term of the Credit Facility from August 31, 2025 to December 31, 2026 (see " " in the March 31, 2024 MD&A for full details of the amendment) Monetized the Company's fixed price swap derivative contracts to take advantage of the positive unrealized gain position, realizing net proceeds of $1.1 million

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Entered into a fixed price swap derivative contract of 5,000 MMBtu/d for the period of May 2024 - December 2026 at a price of $3.40/MMBtu

Ian Atkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern, commented:

"The Company's Q1 2024 results show the resilience of our business in an environment which experienced one of the warmest winters in U.S. recorded history. Along with the warm weather came low heating demand for natural gas and supressed pricing. Our focus has been on improving our already low-cost structure, which our operations team has done an excellent job of executing. As we look to the second quarter and second half of our financial year, we are already seeing a significant recovery in excess of 50% from the recent lows in natural gas pricing which we expect will allow us to re-initiate growth in completing one of the three remaining Gwinville drilled but uncompleted wells (" DUCs ").

"While low natural gas prices may have been a feature for the period, the recent correction in U.S. natural gas prices along with the structural dynamics of the market are extremely encouraging for a business with Southern's exposure to natural gas. As the price weakness during the first quarter was met with a significant cut in production from several of the large U.S. gas producers, demand from seven of the largest LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG in Texas, continue to experience significant increases. This huge demand driver for U.S. natural gas is only set to increase further as new Gulf Coast LNG export facilities start accepting feed gas later this summer as well as growing domestic demand from artificial intelligence data centers and electrification of vehicles. Additionally, with the early heat in the U.S. Southeast, we are seeing basis premiums where we sell a portion of our natural gas of close to $1.00/MMBtu for the summer.

"We remain focussed on costs with a solid balance sheet and retain our position of being able to capitalise on gas prices by bringing on increased volumes in short order. As gas maintains its position as a crucial part of future energy security in the U.S., we see a significant re-rating opportunity in the current share price and we look forward to updating shareholders as we unlock the value in our portfolio."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended March 31, (000s, except $ per share) 2024 2023 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 4,794 $ 5,189 Net loss (3,121) (1,120) Net loss per share Basic (0.02) (0.01) Fully diluted (0.02) (0.01) Adjusted funds flow from operations (1) 2,162 1,745 Adjusted funds flow from operations per share (1) Basic 0.01 0.01 Fully diluted 0.01 0.01 Capital expenditures and acquisitions 269 34,892 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 166,480 138,591 Fully diluted 166,480 138,591 As at period end Basic common shares outstanding 166,497 139,010 Total assets 61,865 108,609 Non-current liabilities 24,341 14,543 Net debt (1) $ (25,274) $ (19,731)

Note:

See "Reader Advisories - Specified Financial Measures".

Operations Update

Production in Q1 2024 was positively impacted by bringing online the first of its four drilled but uncompleted DUCs from the Q1 2023 drilling program, the GH 14-06 #3 wellbore. This lateral hole was drilled and completed in the Upper Selma Chalk reservoir and achieved an IP30 natural gas rate of 5.2 MMcf/d, with declines in the quarter in-line with pre-drill expectations.

Southern is planning to delay the completion timing of the remaining three DUCs into at least the second half of 2024 when the Company expects natural gas pricing to be significantly elevated from current levels. The remaining three DUC wellbores have been drilled in the Lower Selma Chalk (2) and City Bank formations.

In response to the low natural gas prices experienced in Q1 2024, Southern has been actively reducing and optimizing operating costs, general and administrative expenses and maintenance capital to maximize our netbacks. The Company expects to continue these initiatives throughout 2024.

The strategic sales points that Southern sells its natural gas into realized a 13% premium to the average benchmark New York Mercantile Exchange (" NYMEX ") Henry Hub price in Q1 2024, helping to offset the challenging natural gas pricing environment.

Outlook

Southern currently has $10.0 million of unused capacity on its Credit Facility, which can be utilized to complete the DUCs at higher natural gas prices or can be used to be opportunistic with counter-cyclical inorganic growth opportunities.

As part of its risk management and sustainability strategy, Southern continuously monitors both the price of NYMEX, as well as the basis differentials, in order to mitigate some of the volatility of natural gas prices. With the extended term provided by the Sixth Amendment of the Credit Facility, Southern has taken advantage of the contango in the natural gas future strip by entering into a fixed price swap contract of 5,000 MMBtu/d for the period of May 2024 - December 2026 at a price of $3.40/MMBtu. Southern's current commodity hedge program includes:

Natural Gas Volume Pricing Fixed Price Swap May 1, 2024 - December 31, 2026 5,000 MMBtu/d NYMEX - HH $3.400/MMBtu Costless Collar November 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025 1,000 MMBtu/d NYMEX - HH $3.50 - $5.20/MMBtu

Southern will continue to monitor NYMEX prices and the basis differential prices and is prepared to hedge additional volumes in a tactical manner going forward.

Southern thanks all of its stakeholders for their ongoing support and looks forward to providing future updates on operational activities and continuing to create shareholder value.

Qualified Person's Statement

Gary McMurren, Chief Operating Officer, who has over 23 years of relevant experience in the oil industry, has approved the technical information contained in this announcement. Mr. McMurren is registered as a Professional Engineer with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering (with distinction) from the University of Alberta.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Southern's Annual Meeting of Shareholders is to be held at the Company's offices located at Suite 2400, 333 - 7 th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2Z1, on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) and by webcast via Zoom, formal notice of which is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.c .

For further information about Southern, please visit our website at www.southernenergycorp.com or contact:

