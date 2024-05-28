RTX's Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics unveil MAYA - the future of premium air travel

The reimagined suite for the next generation of tech-savvy passengers elevates the on-board experience, enhancing airline loyalty, passenger satisfaction and profitability

HAMBURG, Germany, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics) today jointly unveiled MAYA, a transformative vision for a next-generation business class suite at the 2024 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

MAYA combines Collins Aerospace and Panasonic Avionics respective expertise in design, technology development and integration into a singular integrated solution, providing a clear differentiator for the business class cabin by redefining comfort, passenger immersion, accessibility and sustainability for the future air travel experience.

The suite provides exceptional ergonomics with an advanced seating architecture and integrated ARISE comfort technology that automatically optimizes cushion pressure, regulates environmental temperature and reduces peak vibration disturbances during flight - improving periods of rest and passenger wellbeing.

An Astrova Curve 45-inch ultra-wide, ultra-high-definition OLED display with headphone-less audio system is the cinematic centerpiece of the suite, providing users unprecedented immersion, customization and feature rich personalized viewing experiences.

The suite is packed with technology, it seamlessly syncs to passenger electronic devices through the ADAPT controller, providing familiar, curated control of the seating environment and supporting advanced mobility, sensory, cognitive and language accommodations to passengers of varying abilities.

"MAYA is the fusion of enhanced physical, digital and smart technologies that exponentially enhance the cabin experience in ways individual solutions are unable to accomplish on their own," said Ed Dryden, president of Interiors at Collins Aerospace. "Unprecedented customization and user control provides uniquely personal in-flight experiences - bridging historical gaps in accessibility, enabling multi-dimensional comfort and facilitating immersive in-flight entertainment."

Panasonic Avionics Corporation's CEO Ken Sain said: "MAYA is the product of the leading inflight technology provider and the largest airplane seat manufacturer collaborating to create the future of business class for the next generation of tech-savvy passengers. The seamlessly integrated 45" Astrova Curve OLED display is 3 times larger than typical screens and the first Ultra-Widescreen CinemaScope (21:9) display in the sky - the same screen format in cinemas. Based on field of view, MAYA delivers a 50% more immersive viewing experience than sitting in a theater."

Built for luxury yet rooted within a sustainable framework, the MAYA suite utilizes recycled, reusable and plant-based materials along with STARLight composite structures to reduce production waste and improve product circularity.

The industrial design of the suite emphasizes modularity, supporting mid-life upgrades, simplifying disassembly processes and improving traceability with recycling streams.

MAYA suites are on display at the Panasonic Avionics (4A10) and Collins Aerospace (5B30) booths during the Aircraft Interiors Exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, May 28-30.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight entertainment and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics IFE, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital services on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest, global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in California with over 3,500 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

