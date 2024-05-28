Norcros is the UK's leading design-led sustainable kitchen and bathroom products group. Its compelling investment case was highlighted at its May 2024 capital markets day (CMD), where its unique, asset-light, design-led model was clearly illustrated. The CMD also indicated the enormous scale of the opportunity that is available in terms of entering adjacent unaddressed markets in the UK and South Africa, as well as the potential presented by other attractive geographies. Furthermore, revised medium-term targets were introduced that should further excite investors. Our profit forecasts are unchanged, but we have raised our valuation from 246p to 251p as we have rolled forward our P/E valuation and increased our FY25 dividend estimate.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...