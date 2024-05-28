India's solar module exports hit $1. 9 billion in fiscal 2023-24, with shipments to the US market accounting for the lion's share of the total. From pv magazine India India's solar module exports rose 91% to $1. 9 billion in fiscal 2023-24. The US market was the biggest destination, accounting for 98. 5% of India's total PV module exports. Exports to South Africa hit $4. 73 million, according to data from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry. India's solar module imports hit $4,353. 51 million in fiscal 2023-24, 361% up from $943. 52 million in fiscal 2022-23. China's shipments to ...

