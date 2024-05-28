Joining forces and expertise, the two leaders will accelerate cutting-edge research on data engineering and artificial intelligence to bring technological responses to major economic and environmental challenges.

Dawex and CEA today announced that they have signed a partnership agreement to create a joint Research Development Laboratory. Aiming at conceiving and developing technological solutions to catalyze truly impactful innovations in the field of data ecosystem, the collaboration between the CEA and Dawex will feed responses to global industry challenges to shape a more sustainable resilient future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528953935/en/

The creation of secure, trusted and interoperable data ecosystems and data spaces has become crucial in fostering trusted artificial intelligence and realizing a sustainable and digital society. Data exchange and data circulation are at the forefront in boosting transformative solutions such as Generative AI, while pushing the boundaries of innovation thanks to Privacy Enhancing Technologies integration -ultimately making such disruptive technologies accessible to customers.

Since its inception, Dawex has been investing in Research Development, in order to bring the perfect conditions for secure, trustworthy, sovereign and compliant data exchange. Dawex will bring to this collaboration its extensive and proven expertise in secure data exchange, data governance, interoperability, standards norms. Through active engagements in developing the most advanced data exchange solutions and contributing to regulations, norms de facto standards, Dawex has been demonstrating its leadership as a strategic market player, notably by powering the largest number of European data spaces.

The CEA participates in accelerating industry transformation with programs on the factory of the future, digital twins, artificial intelligence, and digital trust. It ultimately contributes to building a powerful innovation ecosystem guided by the values of social and environmental responsibility.

"Innovation and Research have been in Dawex DNA since Day-1. We are committed to advancing data exchange matters and address forward looking data challenges, delivering the most sophisticated data exchange technology" said Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex. "We are extremely happy to collaborate with the CEA and co-innovate to bring the next-generation innovations that will transform data exchange," concluded Mr Tocco.

"Data exchange plays a major role in the industry transformation that France and Europe are facing today. This leads CEA to partner with Dawex as a leading company in the field of data exchange and data ecosystems", declared Alexandre Bounouh, CEO of CEA List institute. "Creating together a common R&D laboratory will enable us to bring thorough and trusted digital solutions to the industry with one objective in mind: to accelerate transitions and among them energy climate ones. We are delighted to pursue this ambition with Dawex".

About Dawex

Dawex is the leader in Data Exchange solutions to distribute or share data products, with trust, for any business case, in compliance with data regulations. With Dawex Data Exchange technology, organizations create data ecosystems and data spaces such as Corporate Data Hubs, Industry Data Hubs and Data Marketplaces to address economic, environmental and decarbonation challenges. At the invitation of the United Nations, Dawex joins the Data expert group of the United Nations Environment Program. Awarded Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Dawex is also the initiator of an international standardization program on Trusted Data Transaction. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

About CEA

The CEA is a major research organisation working in the best interests of the French State, its economy and citizens. Thanks to its strong roots in fundamental research, it is able to provide tangible solutions to meet their needs in four key fields: low-carbon energy, digital technologies, technologies for medicine of the future, defence and national security.

As the world's leading innovator among public research organisations (Clarivate 2024), the CEA acts as a catalyst and accelerator of innovation for French industry. It helps businesses in all sectors be more competitive, creating high-performance products that stand out from the crowd and developing trail-blazing solutions that lead to changes in society. The CEA deploys this dynamic in all regions of France aiding local partners to innovate themselves, thus helping to create sustainable value and jobs nationwide, tailored to meet actual industry needs. At the same time, it supports the development of its 250 start-ups, agile vectors for transferring the disruptive technology and knowledge developed at CEA laboratories to industry. More information: https://www.cea.fr/english

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240528953935/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: Isabelle Joulot, Vice President Communications Marketing, press@dawex.com

Press Contact: Guilhem Boyer, Press officer, guilhem.boyer@cea.fr, +33 6 73 41 42 45