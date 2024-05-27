Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Das Konzept der "Goldenen Sieben" macht Profi-Investoren seit Jahren reich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
28.05.24
09:03 Uhr
115,40 Euro
-0,15
-0,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,25115,3010:45
115,25115,3010:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2024 | 19:06
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI renews road maintenance and improvement contract in Milton Keynes in the UK

Nanterre, 27 May 2024

VINCI renews road maintenance and improvement contract in Milton Keynes in the UK

  • Improving roads and public spaces for Milton Keynes city in Buckinghamshire
  • A contract worth around €230 million (£200 million) over eight years with a potential four-year extension

The city of Milton Keynes, located in Buckinghamshire, has again awarded the contract to maintain and improve its road infrastructure to Ringway, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in the UK.


This new contract will run from September 2024 for an initial period of eight years, with two possible extension periods of two years each.

Worth around €29 million (approximately £25 million) a year, it will include all routine and seasonal road maintenance, safety inspections, emergency response and a variety of road improvements.

Ringway has been responsible for maintaining the town's 1,100 km of carriageways and 1,800 km of footways since 2014.

Ringway's long-term maintenance contracts cover more than 43,000 km of roads and 600,000 road equipment assets in villages, towns and cities in the United Kingdom.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.