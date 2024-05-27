Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) ("Marimaca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 23rd, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company's directors.



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR Hayden Locke 48,326,006 2,544 99.99% Alan J. Stephens 48,042,155 286,395 99.41% Colin Kinley 47,951,413 377,137 99.22% Michael Haworth 48,327,200 1,350 100.00% Clive Newall 48,214,818 113,732 99.76% Tim Petterson 48,237,200 91,350 99.81% Giancarlo Bruno 48,327,306 1,244 100.00%



Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100.00% of votes cast in favour).

Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

