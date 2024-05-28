Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce that Joao Alexandre Almeida Vieira is moving into the role of director of the Company effective immediately. In conjunction with the appointment, Mr. Charn Deol will be stepping down.

Mr. Vieira has been involved in mining exploration for over 15 years and has experience in prospecting, property evaluation, exploration and development. He owns and operates an aviation business working in Brazil, Africa and the United States. Mr. Vieira holds a BBA from Anhembi Morumbi University.

"Joao's extensive experience in owning and operating businesses in Brazil, as well as his overall background in mining and exploration bring invaluable perspectives to the board of directors," said Reagan Glazier, CEO. "I'd also like to thank Mr. Charn Deol on behalf of the board for all of his efforts and guidance as we have progressed the business. He's been a valuable contributor, and we wish him well on all his future endeavours."

The Company also announces it has granted 2,200,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.38 for a five-year term.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of it's TREO Rare Earth Element Property, located 90km North East of Prince George, British Columbia, and 100% of it's Foothills project located near the Monashee Mountain Range. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada.

