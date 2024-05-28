Venerable Ventures Ltd.: Venerable Ventures Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: VLV) announces that subject to TSX Venture approval, the previously announced consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation shares for every one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") will become effective at market opening on May 31, 2024. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 6,756,468 common shares issued and outstanding. Any fractional post-Consolidation share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a share will be cancelled and any fractional post-Consolidation share that is at least or greater than one-half (1/2) of a share will be rounded up to one whole share. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged after the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 922641303 and the new ISIN number will be CA9226413032 for the post-Consolidation shares.

Registered shareholders of record as of the effective date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. with instructions on how to exchange for new share certificates representing post-Consolidation shares. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

