PR Newswire
28.05.2024 | 10:18
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eficode Oy: Eficode acquires Jodocus and reinforces Atlassian Cloud skills and Atlassian partnership in Germany

HELSINKI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode has acquired Jodocus, the first cloud-native Atlassian Platinum partner in Germany. This acquisition further reinforces Eficode's role as an Atlassian partner in Germany and expands its skills and services in Atlassian Cloud.

"Atlassian is moving to the Cloud, and the related know-how is essential to speed up this transition. Jodocus was originally the first Atlassian partner in Germany to focus fully on the Cloud. Their broad expertise in Atlassian tools and cloud migrations helps our customers in their journey to the cloud and complements our mission to build the future of software development," says Ilari Nurmi, CEO of Eficode. "We welcome Jodocus' employees and customers to Eficode."

Founded in 2019, Jodocus is an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with extensive expertise in Atlassian Cloud. In addition to focusing on the Cloud, the Jodocus team offers support on business processes, Application Lifecycle Management, and DevOps. Their customer base is in Germany, with well-known names such as Otto Group and Fricke. Jodocus has 45 employees, and its revenue in 2023 was 11,5 million euros. "Together, Eficode and Jodocus will form a more significant entity and have even more international customers, which opens possibilities for deepening and broadening our relationship with our customers," says Werner Krandick, CEO of Jodocus.

Eficode has enabled countless businesses with DevOps and digital transformation to adopt new technologies and practices to create software better. Its full spectrum of digital services can now be extended also to Jodocus' customers. Eficode ROOT provides software development tools as a managed service in a Software-as-a-Service manner. In turn, with Total Support, we manage the tools and offer support, coaching, and mentoring for Atlassian solutions as a subscription.

In recent years, Eficode has grown strongly both organically and through acquisitions. Eficode's compound annual growth (CAGR) during the previous four fiscal years has been 70%.

Media contacts
Ilari Nurmi, Chief Executive Officer, Eficode. ilari.nurmi@eficode.com, +358 40 577 5084
Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. lauri.palokangas@eficode.com, +358 50 486 4918

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/r/eficode-acquires-jodocus-and-reinforces-atlassian-cloud-skills-and-atlassian-partnership-in-germany,c3988509

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eficode-oy/i/eficode-acquires-jodocus,c3304183

eficode acquires jodocus

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eficode-acquires-jodocus-and-reinforces-atlassian-cloud-skills-and-atlassian-partnership-in-germany-302156539.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
