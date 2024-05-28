Plan X3-EU offers low-cost IoT connectivity across Europe for deployments with higher data requirements.

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, today announced a new cellular data plan called Plan X3-EU, designed to provide low-cost coverage across Europe for high data consumption use cases. Along with market-leading coverage, Plan X3-EU includes access to Soracom's cloud-native platform services for managing SIMs, reducing data costs, transmitting to public cloud platforms, and accessing deployed devices remotely.

Plan X3-EU offers a range of bundle options to accommodate diverse data consumption requirements. Starting from an annual fee of €4.50, customers can access 25MB of data transmission per SIM per month, with subsequent monthly charges of €0.38 after the first year. Additional options include 100MB, 500MB, 1GB, and 3GB plans, each offering competitive pricing structures designed to scale with evolving IoT needs.

Whilst there is no limit to the IoT use cases that will benefit from Soracom's new Plan X3-EU, higher data and bandwidth are especially relevant in deployments where large telemetry data sets are sent to the cloud, major firmware updates are carried out over the air, devices transmit image and video data, substantial data points are needed for AI training, and gateways and routers are used to backhaul aggregated device data.

"We know that data costs can escalate dramatically as IoT deployments scale," said Ken Otsuki, Director of Business Development and Head of Carrier Relations at Soracom. "By delivering what we believe are some of the best IoT connectivity rates in Europe for high data use cases, Plan X3-EU accelerates IoT projects and supports success at scale."

Plan X3-EU also includes bundled access to innovative platform services designed to solve common challenges in IoT. Customers can further reduce data costs with Soracom's innovative protocol conversion, transmit data directly to cloud functions, manage IoT devices remotely, and apply advanced security features.

In a region known for intense competition across a bewildering assortment of providers and plans, Soracom's Plan X3-EU offers a simple, affordable solution for M2M devices and sensors. For customers ready to stop worrying about connectivity and get back to building, Plan X3-EU brings market-leading value together with reliable connectivity across Europe covering LTE-M, 4G, and NB-IoT where available.

For more information about Soracom and Plan X3-EU, visit https://www.soracom.io/europe

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

