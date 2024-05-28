Observation status removed for Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l.

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 28, 2024 to immediately remove observation status for Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. (AMBEFLOT27A; ISIN: LV0000870137). Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. has submitted its audited annual report of 2023, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on May 2, 2024 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.