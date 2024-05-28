Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2024 | 11:22
78 Leser
Observation status removed for Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l.

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 28, 2024 to immediately remove observation status
for Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. (AMBEFLOT27A; ISIN: LV0000870137). 

Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l. has submitted its audited annual report
of 2023, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status
applied to the company on May 2, 2024 have ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
