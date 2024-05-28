Hardman & Co Research

Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | Portfolio companies growing earnings and widening margins

ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark looks at the performance of ICGT's portfolio companies, examining the resilience and growth they have demonstrated in the current economic climate. The conversation highlights the trust's strategic approach to value creation and capital allocation, discussing how it navigates market challenges while maintaining strong returns. Additionally, he touches on broader market perceptions and the factors influencing investment attractiveness in the private equity sector. Mark provides a comprehensive overview, offering valuable perspectives on the trust's performance and strategy. ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor, focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .

