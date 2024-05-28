Anzeige
Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of significant shareholder

Base Resources Limited - Notice of change of significant shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

AIM and Media Release

28 May 2024

Base Resources Limited
Notice of change of significant shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and certain of its related bodies corporate and associates (First Sentier) that, as at 24 May 2024, First Sentier had voting power in 87,021,878 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 7.39% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

First Sentier's interest in 87,021,878 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of relevant interestRegistered holder of sharesNature of relevant interestNumber of ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors RQI Pty LtdCitibank N A Hong KongRelevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.37,742,305
First Sentier Investors RQI Pty LtdJP MORGAN CHASE2,956,406
First Sentier Investors RQI Pty LtdNational Australian bank12,179,876
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial GroupMitsubishi UFJ Financial GroupMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4, in case in the full copy of notice available from the company's website (refer below for the address). Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.34,143,291

Since 16 February 2024, First Sentier acquired 13,515,976 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.236 per share. It did not dispose of any shares during this period.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media RelationsUK Media Relations
Morrow SodaliTavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael WeirJos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


