Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, Thursday, May 30, 2024 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") is looking forward to welcoming you to join its Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day, on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 10:00am, Eastern Time, at 2477 E. Commercial Dr., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33308. For those that cannot attend in person, you can join us using the following Webcast Link.

All materials discussed at the meeting will be posted on the webcast link and the Company's website Strawberryfieldsreit.com.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Investor Relations:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

IR@sfreit.com

+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT

View the original press release on accesswire.com