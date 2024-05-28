Strawberry Fields REIT to Present at NAREIT'S REITweek Conference in New York City

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") announced today that management will present at NAREIT's REITweek 2024 Investor Conference ("Conference") in New York, New York on June 5, 2024 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be moderated by David Auerbach of Hoya Capital. Additionally, the Company will participate in investor meetings from June 4-5, 2024.

For investors interested in meeting with the Company please email ir@sfreit.com. In addition, copies of any materials provided by the Company at the Conference will be made available through the Company's website prior to the start of the Conference.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Investor Relations:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

IR@sfreit.com

+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

