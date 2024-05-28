Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.05.2024
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061
28.05.24
08:00 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
28.05.2024 | 13:02
68 Leser
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Present at Craig Hallum and Roth Capital Investor Conferences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announces that Electrovaya's Executive Management will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: May 29, 2024
Location: Minneapolis, MN, USA
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

For more information on the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Electrovaya's management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

Event: 10th Annual ROTH London Conference
Date: June 25-27, 2024
Location: London, UK
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

For more information on the 10th Annual ROTH London Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Electrovaya's management, please contact your ROTH representative.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com
905-855-4618

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
elva@haydenir.com
646-536-7331

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
