Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs") announces an update on the commercialization of its BAM-1 recombinant spider silk production hybrids.

First made public in February of 2024, as part of the Company's now successfully concluded spring production trails, the BAM-1 hybrid is the latest development in recombinant spider silk production technology.

Kraig Labs' BAM-1 production platform has proven to be the most robust and resilient production system for commercial-scale production of recombinant spider silk. What sets the BAM-1 system apart from previous developments is the strong and robust commercial genetic backbone that these strains were developed into.

The BAM-1 hybrid system represents a major advancement in the production capacity for the Company's spider silk commercialization efforts. This new production platform integrates the Company's spider silk technologies into production-ready silkworm strains.

BAM-1 is a silk production system developed by Kraig Labs to serve as an integration platform for its recombinant spider silk technologies. The BAM-1 hybrids produce Dragon SilkTM, one of the Company's major recombinant spider silk technology breakthroughs. Kraig Labs developed Dragon Silk to blend spider silk's incredible physical and chemical properties with commercially scalable technology leveraging mundane silk production infrastructure.

The Company's merger of the BAM-1 hybrid manufacturing technologies with the cutting-edge bio-engineering of Dragon Silk has created what Kraig Labs believes to be the most advanced and scalable spider silk production system in existence.

"The BAM-1 hybrids have been a huge success, and they are unlocking the powerful potential of our spider silk technologies," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "The BAM-1 hybrids have proven to be a scalable and reliable platform for Dragon Silk manufacturing. As we bring the next generation of pure spider silk technologies to market, the BAM-1 production system will serve to rapidly accelerate their transition to commercialization."

Due to the success of its spring production trials, the Company remains ahead of schedule for its 2024 production season. It expects to provide further details of that production expansion in the coming weeks.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

