So-Young International Inc.: So-Young Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB318.3 million (US$44.1 million [1]), compared with RMB310.1 million in the corresponding period of 2023, exceeding the high end of guidance.
- Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB21.2 million (US$2.9 million), compared with net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB11.9 million in the same period of 2023.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2023.
First Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights
- Average mobile MAUs were 2.0 million, compared with 3.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,160, compared with 1,419 in the first quarter of 2023.
- Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 132.8 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB367.1 million.
Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "In the first quarter, our business continued to showcase its remarkable resilience and adaptability, with top line exceeding guidance and increasing 2.6% year-over-year to RMB318.3 million. Growth during the quarter was primarily driven by sales of medical products and maintenance services, which increased 23.3% year-over-year. More importantly, we made significant progress in the businesses we are developing to fuel future growth. Building on the success of our model clinic, we are on track to expand our network into core cities nationwide by the end of the year. With a firm focus on ensuring the quality of products and services, we standardized operating procedures to streamline every stage from site selection to clinic opening and operations, allowing us to grow our offline presence at a rapid pace. Directly complimenting this is our supply chain business. With a growing pipeline of products and an expanding distribution network now covering 750 institutions, we are able to spot emerging trends, quickly bring new high-quality products to market, and create a win-win outcome for both upstream suppliers and end consumers. We will continue to enhance the vertical integration of our platform to maximize synergies along the industry value chain. I'm confident these endeavors will create long-term sustainable value for our users and shareholders going forward."
Mr. Hui Zhao, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young, added, "Our sales of medical products and maintenance services business made solid progress in the first quarter as it increasingly contributes to revenue growth and gains traction in the market. Within just a few months, our newly established clinics are able to outperform our financial models. We will continue investing in and nurturing these promising businesses during their growth phases. At the same time, we are implementing disciplined cost controls to support a healthy and sustainable expansion of our bottom line."
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were RMB318.3 million (US$44.1 million), an increase of 2.6% from RMB310.1 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues generated by the sales of medical products and maintenance services from growing order volumes for cosmetic products and medical equipment.
- Information services and other revenues were RMB208.7 million (US$28.9 million), a decrease of 0.7% from RMB210.3 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform.
- Reservation services revenues were RMB23.1 million (US$3.2 million), a decrease of 22.3% from RMB29.7 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the policy change for commission rates and subsidies.
- Sales of medical products and maintenance services[3] were RMB86.5 million (US$12.0 million), an increase of 23.3% from RMB70.1 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in sales of cosmetic products and medical equipment.
Cost of Revenues[4]
Cost of revenues was RMB117.3 million (US$16.2 million), an increase of 3.2% from RMB113.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with the sales of cosmetic products and medical equipment. Cost of revenues included the reversal of share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.1 million (US$0.0 million), compared with the share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.8 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
- Cost of services and others were RMB74.2 million (US$10.3 million), a decrease of 8.9% from RMB81.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in payroll cost.
- Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services were RMB43.1 million (US$6.0 million), an increase of 33.7% from RMB32.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in costs associated with the sales of cosmetic products and medical equipment.
[3] Since the second quarter of 2023, in light of the better monitoring business development of upstream supply chain, the Company grouped the revenue generated from sales of cosmetic injectables and sales of equipment and maintenance services into one line item, which is renamed as sales of medical products and maintenance services.
The sale of cosmetic injectables was previously reported in line item of information services and others. The information services and others for the first quarter of 2023 have also been retrospectively updated. The amount reclassified from information services and others to sales of medical products and maintenance services are RMB7.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.
[4] Since the second quarter of 2023, the previous line item cost of revenues was separated into two line items, which are cost of medical products sold and maintenance services and cost of services and others. Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services primarily consists of expenditures relating to medical products and maintenance services, and the remaining cost of revenues is reclassified into cost of services and others. The cost of medical products sold and maintenance services and cost of services and others for the first quarter of 2023 have also been retrospectively reclassified.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB237.8 million (US$32.9 million), an increase of 3.5% from RMB229.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB113.3 million (US$15.7 million), an increase of 0.7% from RMB112.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of marketing employees. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.1 million (US$0.0 million), compared with RMB1.5 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB85.0 million (US$11.8 million), an increase of 38.1% from RMB61.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees to support our business upgrade and new strategic businesses. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB24.5 million (US$3.4 million), compared with RMB6.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
- Research and development expenses were RMB39.6 million (US$5.5 million), a decrease of 29.0% from RMB55.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to improvements in staff efficiency. Research and development expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB0.9 million in the corresponding period of 2023.
Income Tax Benefits
Income tax benefits were RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million), compared with income tax benefits of RMB4.3 million in the same period of 2023.
Net Loss Attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB21.2 million (US$2.9 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB11.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB2.8 million non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2023.
Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS
Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.21 (US$0.03) and RMB0.21 (US$0.03), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.12 and RMB0.12, respectively, in the same period of 2023.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments
As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,345.1 million (US$186.3 million), compared with RMB1,341.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2024, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB380.0 million (US$52.6 million) and RMB400.0 million (US$55.4 million), representing a 7.8% to 2.9% decrease from the same period in 2023. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses from income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future. All these are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
426,119
448,036
62,052
Restricted cash and term deposits
14,695
22,176
3,071
Trade receivables
57,219
57,812
8,007
Inventories
118,924
126,533
17,525
Receivables from online payment platforms
23,158
31,386
4,347
Amounts due from related parties
9,212
10,185
1,411
Term deposits and short-term investments
900,823
874,890
121,171
Prepayment and other current assets
171,774
177,620
24,600
Total current assets
1,721,924
1,748,638
242,184
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
261,016
256,020
35,458
Intangible assets
145,253
139,142
19,271
Goodwill
540,693
540,693
74,885
Property and equipment, net
116,782
113,159
15,672
Deferred tax assets
78,034
79,621
11,027
Operating lease right-of-use assets
118,408
122,035
16,902
Other non-current assets
232,455
189,442
26,237
Total non-current assets
1,492,641
1,440,112
199,452
Total assets
3,214,565
3,188,750
441,636
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Dividend payable
-
43,573
6,035
Short-term borrowings
29,825
29,931
4,145
Taxes payable
56,894
56,128
7,774
Contract liabilities
103,374
97,798
13,545
Salary and welfare payables
86,290
52,662
7,294
Amounts due to related parties
388
164
23
Accrued expenses and other current
233,913
237,337
32,868
Operating lease liabilities-current
29,739
26,261
3,637
Total current liabilities
540,423
543,854
75,321
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities-non current
86,210
95,560
13,235
Deferred tax liabilities
25,082
23,356
3,235
Other non-current liabilities
1,536
1,855
257
Total non-current liabilities
112,828
120,771
16,727
Total liabilities
653,251
664,625
92,048
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Shareholders' equity:
Treasury stock
(358,453)
(359,089)
(49,733)
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0005 par value; 750,000,000
238
250
35
Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000
37
37
5
Additional paid-in capital
3,080,433
3,062,378
424,134
Statutory reserves
33,855
33,855
4,689
Accumulated deficit
(330,166)
(351,406)
(48,669)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18,185
19,861
2,751
Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity
2,444,129
2,405,886
333,212
Non-controlling interests
117,185
118,239
16,376
Total shareholders' equity
2,561,314
2,524,125
349,588
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,214,565
3,188,750
441,636
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Information services and others
210,284
268,078
208,748
28,911
Reservation services
29,681
20,589
23,064
3,194
Sales of medical products and maintenance services
70,138
101,899
86,470
11,976
Total revenues
310,103
390,566
318,282
44,081
Cost of revenues:
Cost of services and others
(81,500)
(94,079)
(74,222)
(10,280)
Cost of medical products sold and maintenance services
(32,221)
(43,555)
(43,093)
(5,968)
Total cost of revenues
(113,721)
(137,634)
(117,315)
(16,248)
Gross profit
196,382
252,932
200,967
27,833
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(112,511)
(126,175)
(113,256)
(15,686)
General and administrative expenses
(61,514)
(86,668)
(84,953)
(11,766)
Research and development expenses
(55,793)
(44,993)
(39,591)
(5,483)
Total operating expenses
(229,818)
(257,836)
(237,800)
(32,935)
Loss from operations
(33,436)
(4,904)
(36,833)
(5,102)
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income, net
6,852
1,135
2,099
291
Interest income, net
11,927
10,820
12,313
1,705
Exchange gains
425
389
394
55
Impairment of long-term investment
-
(444)
-
-
Share of losses of equity method investee
(3,171)
(2,031)
(3,996)
(553)
Others, net
2,025
3,424
3,280
454
(Loss)/income before tax
(15,378)
8,389
(22,743)
(3,150)
Income tax benefits
4,264
10,835
2,557
354
Net (loss)/income
(11,114)
19,224
(20,186)
(2,796)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(834)
(1,723)
(1,054)
(146)
Net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
(11,948)
17,501
(21,240)
(2,942)
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share
Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic
(0.15)
0.23
(0.27)
(0.04)
Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted
(0.15)
0.23
(0.27)
(0.04)
Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS represents
(0.12)
0.18
(0.21)
(0.03)
13 ADS
(0.12)
0.18
(0.21)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share,
79,850,312
76,584,151
79,551,454
79,551,454
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss) per share,
diluted*
79,850,312
77,011,890
79,551,454
79,551,454
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
Cost of revenues
(805)
(165)
55
8
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,494)
(2,830)
(53)
(7)
General and administrative expenses
(6,018)
(13,190)
(24,453)
(3,387)
Research and development expenses
(877)
(1,615)
(843)
(117)
* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2023
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
GAAP loss from operations
(33,436)
(4,904)
(36,833)
(5,102)
Add back: Share-based compensation expenses
9,194
17,800
25,294
3,503
Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(24,242)
12,896
(11,539)
(1,599)
GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
(11,948)
17,501
(21,240)
(2,942)
Add back: Share-based compensation expenses
9,194
17,800
25,294
3,503
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
(2,754)
35,301
4,054
561
SOURCE So-Young International Inc.