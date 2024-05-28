Alta Global Group: Alta Showcases Ability to Transform MMA Fans into Participants through Partnership with City Kickboxing in New Zealand

Highlights

Alta's Warrior Training program provides pathway for burgeoning MMA fanbase to take part in the ultimate experience.

Each gym partnership has potential to generate an average of $88,000 in annual revenue for Alta through running Alta Programs and cross-selling other Alta products.

Alta has over 500 active gym partnerships and is targeting 45,000 gyms in the US.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA), a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the landscape of martial arts and combat sports training, proudly announces the ongoing success of its partnership with City Kickboxing (CKB) in Auckland, New Zealand, home to MMA superstar Israel Adesanya and renowned coach Eugene Bareman. This collaboration continues to revolutionize the training landscape, fostering a new generation of MMA enthusiasts through the Alta Warrior Training program.

Alta Ambassador & City Kickboxing Head Coach Eugene Bareman with former two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

The Alta Warrior Training program has been very beneficial for CKB, one of the Southern Hemisphere's most celebrated gyms. Under the expert guidance of Eugene Bareman, over 800 warriors have transitioned from beginners to cage-ready fighters. Each 20-week program regularly attracts more than 100 participants, significantly boosting gym memberships. This surge in demand has prompted CKB to plan a move to larger premises to accommodate the growing interest.

New Zealand is experiencing exponential growth in MMA and UFC interest, becoming one of the top markets for UFC pay-per-view sales with annual growth of 20-30%, according to a statement by UFC's Head of International Development.

The Alta Warrior Training program at CKB serves as the entry point for beginners eager to experience the thrill of MMA training and step into the cage. CKB Head Coach Eugene Bareman commented, "The Alta program has become one of my leading sources for attracting new members. Our regular Alta Finales serve as an incredible showcase for MMA in New Zealand, sparking interest and inspiring many to begin their martial arts journey."

CKB's Alta Finale has become a landmark event held twice a year, featuring over 80 Alta Warriors competing for the first time. These events highlight the transformative stories from program participants, such as Nikolai Mouraviev, who shared, "It's not an exaggeration to say this program literally changed my life. The discipline, physical training, and camaraderie of the Alta program helped reset my physical and mental state. I am proud of what I have achieved and who I have become through this program."

Eugene Bareman has joined the Alta ambassadorial team, providing invaluable guidance and content to support Alta's global expansion. This partnership extends beyond the gym, enhancing the overall impact of Alta's programs and initiatives.

Eugene Bareman commented, "The partnership with Alta has truly revolutionized our approach at City Kickboxing. The Alta Warrior Training program not only brings a structured pathway for aspiring fighters but also significantly boosts our community engagement and gym memberships. Watching participants transform both physically and mentally has been incredibly rewarding. This program is a testament to how strategic collaborations can create profound impacts in the martial arts and combat sports industry, and I am excited to see how Alta will continue to innovate as it expands globally."

Alta Founder and CEO Nick Langton added "Partnering with City Kickboxing and Eugene Bareman has been a remarkable journey. Their commitment to excellence and the transformative power of the Alta Warrior Training program have set a new standard in the industry. We are proud to partner with Eugene, one of the most esteemed MMA coaches in the world, and excited to continue this journey together to inspire the next generation of fighters."

CKB and Alta are currently recruiting warriors for the next program starting July 22, 2024. Alta's approach to enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement, and increasing membership retention is designed to maximize revenue opportunities within the global martial arts and combat sports industry. Alta estimates each active gym partnership could produce an average of $88,000 in annual revenue if they run two Alta Programs each year (average 24 per program) and cross-sell the Alta Pass and Academy products. Alta has over 500 active gym partnerships and is targeting approximately 45,000 potential combat sports gym partners in the US as it expands its network globally.

For more information on the program visit www.trainalta.com

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https:// www.altaglobalgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any references to active gyms or partner gyms mean a gym profile claimed or created, and accepted terms and conditions and/or accepted previous license agreement to run the Warrior Training Program. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section set forth in the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

