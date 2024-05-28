United States Antimony Corp.: U.S. Antimony Announces Appointment of Melissa Pagen as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Governmental Relations

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC"), (NYSE American:UAMY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Pagen, age 49, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Governmental Relations. Ms. Pagen has previously done some consulting work for the Company last year.

Prior to joining USAC, Melissa Pagen built over twenty years of professional and executive experience in managerial and officer positions in several industries - both in the private and public sectors. With a demonstrated history in consumer goods, business development, investor relations, and industrial technologies within both the energy sector and water treatment sector, Melissa brings a unique and much needed combination of talents to the company.

From 2019 - 2024 Melissa worked as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development under the leadership of Gary C. Evans at Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. where she managed all marketing and investor relations, developed data center projects across the U.S. through relationships with utilities and private landowners, and branded, trademarked, and launched two consumer goods product lines. From 2016 - 2019 while residing in Los Angeles, Melissa helped develop, launch, and reorganize companies in ecommerce, nutraceuticals, and medical practices through her advising company Root LLC/Root Endeavor LLC. This included working with founders and teams on branding, marketing, product development, packaging, operations, staff reorganization, and optimizing efficiencies.

In mid 2013 through 2015, Melissa began working under Gary C. Evans at GreenHunter Resources, Inc., a publicly traded company, where she began as Water Treatment Specialist/Account Executive, then moved into the position of Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations, and ultimately Vice President, Business Development, where she negotiated and secured multi-million-dollar contracts with large E&P companies for water treatment and handling. Ms. Pagen also presented to the West Virginia legislature and other industry groups on expanding methods of fluids handling for E&P. During her time in the energy sector, Melissa did several public speaking engagements for industry organizations, which helped earn her the honor of a WING Award (Women In Natural Gas) by Shale Media Group in 2014. Before beginning work with Mr. Evans, Melissa founded her own environmental remediation business in the Bakken Shale of North Dakota from 2012 - 2013. Ms. Pagen's work in industrial technology began as Vice President, Marketing and Sales for Sionix Corporation, a publicly traded company with patented and proprietary dissolved air flotation water treatment technology. Following the Tsunami in 2011, Melissa traveled to Japan to participate in discussions to address urgent water treatment issues and potential solutions in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

Melissa holds a Bachelor of Arts degree (summa cum laude) from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

Commenting on Melissa Pagen's appointment today, Gary C. Evans, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, stated, "After having served on the Board of Directors at UAMY for over a year now, it has become very obvious that corporate development and marketing the Company's minerals and products has been lacking, and in most cases, non-existent. Middlemen and distributors have made a fortune on the backs of our Company when our shareholders took all the risk of finding and developing the Company's hard mineral reserves of both antimony and zeolite. With the hiring of Melissa Pagen, that prior business practice will begin changing. It is time we branded our own products and began a much more direct sales approach to both our existing and new customer base. I continue to be amazed at the vast uses of zeolite that appear to be growing all the time. We have not even scratched the surface of these new product possibilities. At the same time, there are many existing customers that want more of our high-quality product. We are fixing our historical supply constraint difficulties as reported in our first quarter results of operations and further improvements will be noted in future operational and financial reporting. Additionally, with our in-house antimony expertise, our government is seeking companies like U.S. Antimony to assist in our funding needs in order to have access to economic critical minerals. It is our goal to demonstrate our desire to meet our government's dire needs in this area, especially with the current announcements from China and the recent escalating price of antimony. Ms. Pagen is uniquely qualified to assist me, our management team, and the Board of Directors in this endeavor with news to come around these new efforts. Ms. Pagen is a known quantity and is one of the hardest working individuals I have had the pleasure of working with over my career. We are extremely fortunate to have her accept this new position within the Company."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

