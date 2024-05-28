Unyted Ltd: Unyted and INU Launch INUVERSE: The Future of Immersive Education

New collaboration set to transform the educational landscape with innovative technology

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unyted Ltd, a pioneering Web3 Metaverse-as-a-Service solutions provider, has teamed up with INU, an innovative online university, to create INUVERSE-a revolutionary collaboration set to transform the education landscape. This groundbreaking initiative will be unveiled as the directors of Unyted Ltd and INU embark on an exciting journey from Cologne to London, promoting the partnership and showcasing the future of immersive education.



The new MD of INUVERSE, Dr Maxine Room CBE, confirmed that 'INUVERSE aims to redefine the educational experience by leveraging the power of Web 3 and ultimately Web 4. This collaboration will offer a diverse array of educational opportunities, including degrees, microcredentials, research projects, and employer-led training programs, all delivered in an innovative, immersive environment.'

Unyted Ltd brings its expertise in Metaverse technology, creating dynamic and engaging virtual spaces that facilitate learning and collaboration. INU contributes its cutting-edge online education model, renowned for its flexibility and focus on real-world applications. Together, they are poised to offer a seamless integration of virtual reality, augmented reality, and advanced digital tools to create a truly immersive learning experience.

Key Features of INUVERSE:

- Immersive Learning Environments: Students will experience learning in virtual spaces that simulate real-world environments, from laboratories to corporate settings, enhancing practical skills and knowledge application.

- Flexible Education Pathways: With a wide range of programs, from full degrees to microcredentials, learners can customise their education to fit their career goals and personal schedules.

- Research and Innovation: INUVERSE will foster a collaborative research community, utilising the Metaverse to conduct and share groundbreaking studies.

- Employer-Led Training: Companies can design and deliver tailored degrees and training programmes, ensuring employees gain relevant skills in a dynamic and engaging manner.

To celebrate the occasion the teams have come together to go on a road trip from Cologne to London, where they will meet dignitaries, and press from Germany and the UK.

'We are thrilled to embark on this journey with INU,' said Florian Krüger, CEO of Unyted Ltd. 'INUVERSE represents the future of education, where technology and innovation converge to create unparalleled learning opportunities. Our mission is to make education more accessible, engaging, and effective for learners worldwide.'

Hauke Müller-Späth, Director of INU, added, 'INUVERSE is a testament to our commitment to revolutionise education. By combining our expertise with Unyted Ltd's state-of-the-art Metaverse platform, we are creating a new paradigm for how education is delivered and experienced.'

INUVERSE launched on 1 April 2024 , and the journey from Cologne to London marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the evolution of education. For more information about INUVERSE and to follow the directors' journey, visit our INUVERSE page on Unyted , explore further details on the official INUVERSE website, and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

Contact:

Inês Sobral Fernandes

Marketing Manager

ines@unyted.world

www.unyted.space

About Unyted Ltd:

Unyted Ltd is a leading Metaverse-as-a-Service solutions provider dedicated to creating immersive and interactive virtual environments for a variety of applications, including education, entertainment, and business.

About INU:

INU is an innovative online university offering flexible and high-quality education programs designed to meet the needs of modern learners and industry demands. Through the use of the latest technologies, INU provides accessible and practical education solutions.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423333/Unyted_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unyted-and-inu-launch-inuverse-the-future-of-immersive-education-302156678.html