Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial & Operating Results

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TPC" or the "Company") (TSXV:TPC) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

The Company's key achievements in the first quarter of 2024 included the following:

Achieved production average of 122 boe/d (89% oil & NGLs) in Q1/24, consistent with 119 boe/d (89% oil & NGLs) in Q4/23.

Revenues, before realized derivatives, was $775,247 or $70.00/boe in Q1/24, a 4% decrease from $804,601 or $74.30/boe in Q4/23. The 4% decrease was due to an 11% decrease in realized WTI prices, a 52% decrease in NGL prices, offset by an 11% increase in realized natural gas pricing prices and a 3% increase in production when comparing Q1/24 to Q4/23.

Revenues, after realized derivatives, of $832,913, or $75.21/boe in Q1/24, a 2% decrease from $849,539, or $77.60/boe in Q4/23.

The Company realized a gain of $57,666 or $5.21/boe in Q1/24 from a physical crude oil agreement to hedge 50 bbls/d at a price of CAD$116.50 per barrel.

Net production expense decreased 12% to $565,051 or $51.02/boe in Q1/24 from $58.06/boe in Q4/23.

Operating netbacks before derivatives increased by 175% in Q1/24 to $12.59/boe from $4.59/boe in Q4/23, while operating netbacks, after derivatives increased by 54% to $17.81/boe in Q1/24 from $8.70/boe in Q4/23. This netback increase was also affected by a decrease in production expenses and royalties on a per boe basis.

Adjusted funds flow (see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures") was $46,039 in Q1/24.

Total capital expenditures decreased by 24% in Q1/24 to $11,803 from $15,627 in Q4/23. The Company exited Q1/24 with a working capital surplus of $33,212 (see "Capital Management Measures").

During the quarter, the Company continued to further its waterflood program that was the driver behind a 36% increase in proved plus probable reserves as at December 31, 2023 compared to the same date in 2022 (see press release dated April 23, 2024 for more details). The Company received Alberta Energy Regulator approval to initiate the conversion of its currently shut-in 05-36 horizontal well into a new injection well that is situated closer in proximity to the higher productivity wells than existing injectors. The Company expects to inject higher water volumes into the 05-36 injection well which has the potential to increase reservoir pressures over time leading to higher recovery rates. The Mannville "A" Pool has approximately 8.9 million barrels (Mbbls) of original oil in place with approximately 8% of that oil recovered to date. In addition, the Company estimates that approximately 15 bbls/d of shut in oil production, curtailed since Q3/23, should be back online by early June 2024 as work to rectify pipeline rupture is near completion.

Selected Quarterly Information



Three months ended March 31 ($) 2024 2023 % change Total oil, natural gas and processing revenue 796,139 1,041,986 (24 ) Cash flow from operating activities (126,561 ) (25,906 ) (389 ) Per share - basic (0.00 ) (0.00 ) - Per share - diluted (0.00 ) (0.00 ) - Adjusted funds flow (1) 46,039 50,773 (9 ) Per share - basic (2) 0.00 0.00 (100 ) Per share - diluted (2) 0.00 0.00 (100 ) Net income (loss) (220,322 ) (268,364 ) 18 Per share - basic (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Per share - diluted (0.00 ) (0.00 ) - Working capital surplus (1) 64,846 445,589 85 Capital expenditures 11,803 138,853 (91 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,844,100 39,890,767 - Diluted 39,844,100 39,994,100 - Share Trading High $ 0.16 $ 0.27 (41 ) Low $ 0.10 $ 0.17 (41 ) Trading volume 598,581 2,567,826 (77 ) Average daily production Oil (bbls/d) 104 128 (19 ) NGL (bbls/d) 3 1 200 Natural Gas (mcf/d) 83 263 (68 ) Total (boe/d) 122 173 (29 ) Average realized sale prices, before financial instruments Oil ($/bbls) 77.45 78.89 (2 ) Natural gas liquids ($/bbls) 13.70 95.16 (86 ) Natural Gas ($/mcf) 4.59 4.13 11 Operating netback, after derivatives ($/boe) 17.81 11.56 54 Adjusted funds flow ($/boe) 4.16 3.26 28

Capital Management Measure; See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures" Section of this MD&A. Non-IFRS Financial Ratio; See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures" Section of this MD&A.

The Company will continue to assess uses of the free cash flow profile given the increase in asset performance paired with commodity levels, while balancing future land acquisitions and production acquisition opportunities.

An updated corporate presentation can be found at www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

