Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Announces Acquisition of Electrical Testing and Field Services Provider Voltyx

WILLOW GROVE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is pleased to announce that it has acquired Voltyx, a leading provider of apparatus testing, engineering and design, repair, maintenance, commissioning, and equipment assembly services for investor-owned utilities, renewable energy providers, municipalities, data centers, and other commercial and industrial clients, pursuant to an agreement with Arcline Investment Management LP and Industrial Growth Partners V, L.P.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Voltyx employs more than 1,200 people at 35 locations across the United States and is a strategic addition to the Asplundh Infrastructure Group. Through its two leading power industry solution providers, Electric Power Systems (EPS) and North American Substation Services (NASS), Voltyx will expand Asplundh's infrastructure service offerings, geographical reach and customer base. Voltyx, in turn, will gain new opportunities to accelerate its growth in the utility market in partnership with Asplundh, a leading provider of vegetation management and infrastructure services for more than 95 years.

"We're excited to welcome Voltyx to the Asplundh family of companies," said Asplundh CEO Matt Asplundh. "Voltyx's expertise in the substation and transformer services market will help us expand the already excellent, safe and cost-effective services we provide to our current customers as One Asplundh. We look forward to working together with Voltyx's employees and customers toward continued growth and success."

Asplundh leadership is committed to continued investment in Voltyx's growth, development and safety training and expects the company and its employees to play a significant role in the Asplundh organization.

"Asplundh has identified tremendous growth opportunity in infrastructure related services - construction, engineering, and highway ITS and lighting," said Brent Asplundh, President of Asplundh Infrastructure Group. "Bringing Voltyx into the fold will help us achieve our growth objectives and meet the ever-changing demands of our new and existing customers. We're happy to welcome Voltyx to our team."

BofA Securities acted as financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell as legal advisor to Asplundh.

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is a family-owned and managed company headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, PA. Its One Asplundh approach provides a single point of contact to an extensive range of vegetation management, engineering and utility infrastructure services to utilities municipalities and other commercial and industrial customers. Asplundh employs approximately 36,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.asplundh.com.

