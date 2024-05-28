Suralink Wins Gold in 2024 Titan Business Awards and Advances to International Accounting Awards Finals for Above-and-Beyond Customer Service

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / Suralink, the leading client interaction platform for accounting and other professional services firms, is proud to announce that it has won gold in the prestigious Titan Business Awards' Customer Service Team of The Year category. Additionally, the company is a finalist in the International Accounting Awards for best customer service. These recognitions are a testament to Suralink's dedication to providing the highest levels of service to its clients.

The Titan Business Awards is an international platform that recognizes and honors the titans of industry who pave the way with their innovation, leadership, and outstanding achievements. The award celebrates business excellence worldwide, acknowledging both startups and established giants that continually push the boundaries of excellence, setting standards that inspire others to reach greater heights.

The International Accounting Awards celebrates the top accountancy firms and vendors the world over, highlighting a wide variety of accomplishments for trailblazing organizations in accounting, audit, tax, and beyond.

"It's a huge honor to see all of our hard work get recognized by such prestigious organizations," said Ryan Smith, Vice President of Customer Success & Support at Suralink. "Customer service is critical to Suralink and to our clients; our service and support teams have worked tirelessly to consistently provide our customers-and their clients as well-with a quick and seamless experience, and now we're seeing the results of those efforts."

Suralink's customer satisfaction rating is 95.8%, due in large part to its chat message response time of 49 seconds and email response times of 15 minutes.

Though many businesses rely on a complex ecosystem of portals and document downloads to carry out engagements, Suralink provides a single, centralized platform. This technology provides a secure, consolidated space for professionals and their clients to simultaneously request, share, view, and store an unlimited number of documents.

Ultimately, this approach enables a de-siloed, holistic, and meaningfully improved experience for both professionals and their clients.

"Even with the incredible growth we've experienced over the last few years, we've maintained the high level of service our clients expect from us," Smith continued. "These awards are a recognition of that work. We're excited about what these awards mean for us as a business and will continue to raise the bar for customer service and satisfaction."

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is used by more than 600,000 businesses worldwide.

