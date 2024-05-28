Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, today announced that James Colquhoun, Chief Executive Officer, and Ned Preston, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at WTR's inaugural Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference. Mr. Colquhoun and Mr. Preston will give a virtual Company presentation on June 5, 2024 at 3:15pm ET.

Event: WTR Consumer Products Virtual Investor Conference

Date: June 5 and June 6, 2024 Presentation: June 5, 2024 at 3:15pm ET Location: https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

The conference will showcase two days of presentations by branded consumer products companies and will be hosted by Doug Lane, WTR's Head of Consumer Products.

The conference is completely complimentary to investors. Please register at https://bit.ly/3KnsHUp

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

About Water Towers Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

For further information:

Company Contact

Ned Preston

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com

Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Chief Revenue Officer

(646) 300-1228

conferences@watertowerresearch.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of devise platforms for steaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder's control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210410

SOURCE: Water Tower Research