Both of the Bitbuy and Coinsquare brands and trading activities are now operated by one fully regulated Investment Dealer, creating a new regulated Canadian crypto trading market leader

WonderFi now operates the largest CIRO regulated crypto trading platform in Canada

There is no action required on the part of Bitbuy client accounts, as they have been securely migrated to the regulated Investment Dealer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), Canada's leader in regulated crypto trading today announced that Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. ("Coinsquare"), WonderFi's Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") member Investment Dealer, has acquired Bitbuy Technologies Inc.'s ("Bitbuy") client accounts and now operates the Bitbuy platform.

This strategic move is part of WonderFi's plan to streamline operations and enhance the trading experience for its users. By migrating Bitbuy's clients to its Investment Dealer, the Company aims to realize cost synergies and operational efficiencies while offering an increased range of services available through its Investment Dealer.

With 1.7 million registered Canadians and assets under custody exceeding $1.5 Billion, WonderFi now operates the largest crypto trading platform in Canada, with all of its users benefiting from customary Canadian Investment Protection Fund ("CIPF") for cash balances held in accounts. WonderFi's crypto trading activities under its Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms are now being provided through its CIRO member Investment Dealer. Bitstamp clients previously purchased by Bitbuy are expected be migrated directly to the Investment Dealer prior to the end of Q2 2024.

Key Features and Other Information Include:

Updated User Interface: Experience a fresh new look with our updated UI, customizable Watchlists, automated Price Alerts, and Portfolio Value Charts to easily track your portfolio's performance in real-time;

Experience a fresh new look with our updated UI, customizable Watchlists, automated Price Alerts, and Portfolio Value Charts to easily track your portfolio's performance in real-time; Streamlined Interac e-Transfer Flow: Seamlessly initiate Interac e-Transfers directly from within the platform, making transitions smoother and more efficient;

Seamlessly initiate Interac e-Transfers directly from within the platform, making transitions smoother and more efficient; Crypto Swaps Between Supported Coins : Gain more flexibility and control over your portfolio with the ability to trade directly between all supported coins on our platform;

: Gain more flexibility and control over your portfolio with the ability to trade directly between all supported coins on our platform; Free Crypto Withdrawals: Introducing free crypto withdrawals for a growing selection of coins, including, SOL, XRP, LTC, BCH, and XLM;

Introducing free crypto withdrawals for a growing selection of coins, including, SOL, XRP, LTC, BCH, and XLM; CIPF Protection: Cash balances will be covered, with enhanced protection of up to $1 million through CIPF;

For Bitbuy Client Accounts - No Action Necessary

WonderFi is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for Bitbuy client accounts. There is no action required on the part of Bitbuy client accounts, as their accounts and funds have been securely migrated to the regulated Investment Dealer. Client accounts can expect clear communication and support throughout the process, ensuring a seamless transition. For any further questions or inquiries, please reach out to support@bitbuy.ca.

"We are excited to migrate Bitbuy's users to a CIRO-regulated Investment Dealer," said WonderFi President and Chief Executive Officer, Dean Skurka. "By moving all of our trading activity under the supervision of CIRO, we are providing our users with the safety and security that comes with the highest level of regulation in Canada. For our investors, we expect to realize material costs savings from this consolidation," added Mr. Skurka.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two leading domestic crypto platforms with strongholds in the Canadian market; WonderFi operates Internationally through its expansion in Australia, as well as through Smartpay, its global crypto payments platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.7 Million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1.5 Billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Media / Investor Relations

Charlie Aikenhead

Invest@wonder.fi

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the inability of the Company to integrate successfully the client accounts; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and other key stakeholders, each of which may be subject to market conditions and regulatory or other approvals which may be required in connection therewith; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, available on its SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210744

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.