Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE: PAPL) ("the Company" or "Pineapple"), a tech-focused mortgage brokerage with an integrated network of affiliate brokerages and agents across Canada" is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit, which will be taking place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, June 5th to Thursday, June 6th, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5th at 2:10 PM PDT. Shubha Dasgupta will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Christa Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer at Pineapple Financial Inc., will be on a panel discussion called Scaling a Business in 2024 on Thursday, June 6th at 2:50 PM PT.

Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details or to submit one-on-one investor meeting requests, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 5th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent investment banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network. It focuses on the long-term success of agents and brokerages and the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based technology and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Learn more about Pineapple Financial Inc. at https://gopineapple.com/investor-relations

Contacts

Pineapple Financial Inc.

Dennis Welsh

Sr. Director of Marketing

416-456-2102

dennis@denniswelsh.ca

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital