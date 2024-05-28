Regency Centers Wins First Coast Healthiest Companies Award for 15th Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2024 / For the 15th year in a row, Jacksonville's First Coast Worksite Wellness Council (FCWWC) has honored Regency Centers with the First Coast Healthiest Companies award. Regency reached the Platinum level - the highest level of the award - for its ninth consecutive year, and is one of just 20 companies to earn this achievement.

This award recognizes companies that are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of their employees. Platinum award winners have best-in-class wellness programs and facilitate a culture of health within their organizations, as demonstrated by robust programming that supports multiple pillars of well-being (e.g., physical, mental, social).

Prioritizing a Culture of Wellness

At Regency Centers, we prioritize our people's safety, health, and overall well-being. Our comprehensive benefits package addresses four main categories of wellness.

Physical health:

Financial security:

Emotional balance:

Connected community:

Among the programs that have earned Regency this honor are an annual Health Fair and a partnership that offers biometric screening and incentives for employees to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Virgin Pulse®, a complimentary online platform, provides our employees with access to tools that focus on health and wellness education and awareness. We also offer a Health Savings Account (HSA) Fund and Health Care Flexible Spending Account (FSA), and provide access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for mental health counseling.

It's a great honor to receive another Platinum award for being among Northeast Florida's healthiest companies," said Reese Dowell, Senior Manager of Compensation and Benefits. "This award underscores Regency's commitment to providing best-in-class programs that create a healthy and supportive workplace culture. We're proud to have a leadership team who supports investing in resources that help us design, implement, and measure programs to improve the overall health and well-being of our employees and this win demonstrates our ongoing dedication.

We evaluate our benefit offerings yearly and look for opportunities to align further with our employees' needs. In 2022, we expanded our dental benefits to three preventive care cleanings per year and periodontal implants as a 'Major' added coverage. Furthermore, short-term disability weekly payout and paid parental leave increased.

Learn more about Regency's commitment to health, wellness, and Corporate Responsibility here.

