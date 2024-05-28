AI/ML Innovations Inc. Introduces "The Neural Net Store"

Highlights:

Convenience: The Neural Net Store is a commercial portal offering access to AIML's suite of healthcare applications.

Flexibility: AIML's healthcare tools are accessible as both APIs and cloud-based services.

Unlock Value with Micropayments: Monetize each Neural Net use with a simple click.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is proud to introduce its online commercial portal, The Neural Net Store (The NNStore).

The NNStore offers flexible, affordable, commercial access to AIML's proprietary, AI-driven healthcare solutions that include the Follow Your Heart product suite for Blood Pressure measurement, as well as the Company's recently acquired Long ECG Neural Network analytical tool.

Commercial transactions in The NNStore are completed in two ways:

A Downloadable API Product:

Developers can integrate AIML's healthcare solutions directly into their third-party applications via the licensing (or purchase) and downloading of our proprietary APIs from the NNStore.

Well-known examples of APIs include Google Fit, Google Maps, PayPal, and YouTube.

A Web Application Neural Net Service (NNaaS):

Users also enjoy the option of the ease and cost effectiveness of accessing AIML's healthcare tools online, via our neural network cloud solution - thereby eliminating the need of setting up their own web infrastructure. Our online customizable Admin Console allows licensed users to run our neural network web applications without the need for any technical knowledge or processing power, as the proprietary technology and processing power resides on our servers, not the user's computer or medical devices. For example, users simply upload an ECG file to our Long ECG NN, and retrieve a spreadsheet with all the heartbeats labeled - accurately and quickly.

Successful examples of this model include productivity portals such as Goole Docs and Microsoft Office, commercial portals such as eBay and Amazon, and AI-centric web portals such as ChatGPT.

These web-based transactions can be licensed either on a per-use basis by the infrequent/retail user, or by way of a subscription for frequent/commercial users.

Esmat Naikyar, CPO of AI/ML Innovations Inc, stated "With the launch of NNStore, we proudly introduce our Neural Network as a Service (NNaaS), a unique model for the development and delivery of neural network assets through cloud infrastructure.

NNStore empowers tech and developer teams in healthcare organizations to create cloud infrastructures that seamlessly integrate AI/ML's proprietary AI-driven health solutions. This service benefits a wide range of organizations, including device companies, hospitals, pharmaceuticals and many more. Additionally, healthcare teams, specialists, and researchers can directly access our solutions through the web portal, avoiding the need to develop their own integration applications.

The NNStore fundamentally eliminates barrier to adoption of AI and neural network solutions for healthcare organizations. By enabling easy implementation, it also allows organizations to leverage their anonymized historical data to uncover new insights, discover digital biomarkers, and drive faster and more efficient healthcare innovations."

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

View the original press release on accesswire.com