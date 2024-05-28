Jaguar Health, Inc.: Investigator-Initiated Trial of Jaguar Health's Crofelemer Yields Positive Results for Functional Diarrhea

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar") family company Napo Pharmaceuticals ("Napo") today announced that the results of a third-party, investigator-initiated study of crofelemer, Napo's novel plant-based prescription drug, show that twice daily oral administration of crofelemer led to a statistically meaningful reduction of abdominal pain and discomfort and improved stool consistency in functional diarrhea patients when compared to placebo.

The study investigators are preparing an abstract on the study for submission to a peer-reviewed journal later this year.

Functional diarrhea, defined as chronic diarrhea for more than 6 months, is a common diagnosis without effective treatments. It is a functional gastrointestinal disorder, meaning that it occurs without any other known signs of disease, injury, or structural problem. A global survey by the Rome Foundation of 73,000 adults in 33 countries found that functional diarrhea had a prevalence of 4.7%.1

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing innovative, patient-centric therapeutic solutions for essential supportive care and the management of neglected side effects across complicated disease states. Napo's goal is to redefine what is possible in supportive care, providing hope and improving outcomes for patients worldwide. Napo's crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit Jaguar on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jaguar-health/

Visit Jaguar on X: https://twitter.com/Jaguar_Health

Visit Jaguar on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that the study investigators will submit an abstract on the study to a peer-reviewed journal in 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

1 The Global Prevalence of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders - Results of the First Global Study

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com